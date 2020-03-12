MailTech will be open Thursday, December 24th; Monday, December 28th; and Thursday, December 31st for departmental and student mail and package pick up - between the hours of 9:00 am and 10:00 am only. For departments wishing to pick up mail during the Winter Break, please email MailTech at mailtech@ttu.edu with your mailstop number, your name, and which days you will be picking up the mail. Students needing to pick up mail or packages should arrive at the MailTech office at the Central Warehouse with a photo ID or student ID. Regular mail service will resume on Monday, January 4, 2021.

MailTech is in the Central Warehouse, which is at 3122 Main, at the corner of Flint and Main. The Warehouse may be accessed by going to the east end of the Physical Plant complex. Take the drive to the left of the Vehicle Rental bldg., opposite of the fuel pumps. Directly ahead, at the end of the drive will be the Warehouse, which can be distinguished by the overhead doors. The MailTech tel# is 742 2286.