Military veterans are needed to participate in a research study about horticultural therapy and its effects on military veterans. You will be asked to fill out a survey. This research should only take 15 minutes to complete. Participants will be given an opportunity to sign up for a greenhouse activities study as well as a virtual reality therapeutic landscape study. Additionally, participants will be given the chance to sign up for a $25 Amazon gift card. https://ttucasnr.az1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_0B61kOXnNdGFCAJ

Posted:

12/4/2020



Originator:

Alicia Thomas



Email:

Alicia.Thomas@ttu.edu



Department:

Plant and Soil Science





