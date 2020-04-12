TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Survey of Military veterans involved in the plant and soil science fields

Military veterans are needed to participate in a research study about horticultural therapy and its effects on military veterans. You will be asked to fill out a survey. This research should only take 15 minutes to complete. Participants will be given an opportunity to sign up for a greenhouse activities study as well as a virtual reality therapeutic landscape study. Additionally, participants will be given the chance to sign up for a $25 Amazon gift card.

https://ttucasnr.az1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_0B61kOXnNdGFCAJ


 
Posted:
12/4/2020

Originator:
Alicia Thomas

Email:
Alicia.Thomas@ttu.edu

Department:
Plant and Soil Science


