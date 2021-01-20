If you are a proud Red Raider who wants to make friends, make money, and make an impact on first year student, we have the perfect job for you! Come to a virtual Red Raider Camp Staff Information Session to learn more about this opportunity and receive the online application!

January 20 at 1:15pm via Zoom

January 26 at 11:00am via Zoom

January 27 at 12:00pm via Zoom

January 28 at 4:15pm via Zoom

January 29 at 1:00pm via Zoom

February 3 at 10:30am via Zoom

February 5 at 3:30pm via Zoom

**Attending an information session is required in order to receive an application. All 30-minute information sessions will be held virtually via Zoom.

For more information, visit redraidercamp.ttu.edu or email us at redraidercamp@ttu.edu!