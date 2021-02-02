If you are a proud Red Raider who wants to make friends, make money, and make an impact on first year student, we have the perfect job for you! Come to a virtual Red Raider Camp Staff Information Session to learn more about this opportunity and receive the online application!

February 3 at 10:30am via Zoom

February 5 at 3:30pm via Zoom

Applications DUE: February 7 at 5pm

Attending an information session is required in order to receive an application. All 30-minute information sessions will be held virtually via Zoom.