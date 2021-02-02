TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Red Raider Camp: Your BEST SUMMER EVER is here!

If you are a proud Red Raider who wants to make friends, make money, and make an impact on first year student, we have the perfect job for you! Come to a virtual Red Raider Camp Staff Information Session to learn more about this opportunity and receive the online application!

  • February 3 at 10:30am via Zoom
  • February 5 at 3:30pm via Zoom
  • Applications DUE: February 7 at 5pm
Attending an information session is required in order to receive an application. All 30-minute information sessions will be held virtually via Zoom.
For more information, visit redraidercamp.ttu.edu or email us at redraidercamp@ttu.edu!
Posted:
2/2/2021

Originator:
Jess Sanchez

Email:
Jess.Sanchez@ttu.edu

Department:
Transition and Engagement


