The Robert Noyce Teaching Scholarship program team is looking for students from any major who have successfully completed MATH 1452 Calculus II with an A or B and are interested in helping other students succeed. Students who are chosen will receive a $700 scholarship and serve as Learning Assistants (LAs) in a Calculus II section during Spring 20201. They will also have the opportunity to register for a Math 4000 independent study class which would count toward a math major or minor.

The Calculus II section is scheduled T 11:30am – 1:50pm and R 12:30pm – 1:50pm. LAs will be expected to work with groups of students on course material via Zoom or Blackboard Collaborate during the scheduled class time. LAs are expected to work 6 hours each week.

The application and complete details are available at www.depts.ttu.edu/tlpdc/Programs/STEP/STEP_LA_Program. Since this program is sponsored by the National Science Foundation, we can only accept US citizens or permanent residents (green card holders). The application window ends January 5, 2021. Please email Dr. Raegan Higgins, at raegan.higgins@ttu.edu if you have any questions.