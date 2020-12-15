When: Tuesday, December 15, 6:30 pm

Where: ZOOM

How much: a $6 donation will get you 3 BINGO cards (one for each game – 3 games total). Additional cards for anyone who wants to play more than one card per game are $2 each. ALL proceeds will benefit Raider Red’s Food Pantry or the TTU HSC Food Pantry, depending on where you choose to donate. The more cards you buy, the better the odds you have to win, and more Red Raiders get fed. We have 500 cards total. It would be great to sell them all and raise $1000 for the food pantries!!!

How it will work: Make your donation to either food pantry (links below) and forward your receipt to Shelley Johnson (shelley.johnson@ttu.edu) or Allie Wilson (allie.wilson@ttu.edu) in Student Business Services. Give us your name and mail stop and we’ll send your cards to you. Or, tell us if you want to print your own cards and we’ll email them for you to print. Entries/cards purchased after Thursday, December 10 will be emailed to make sure they are received on time. We'll email the Zoom link closer to bingo night.

What to do on December 15: Use the ZOOM link to join the BINGO party. Listen and (hopefully) win! We’ll play three games. We’ll have prizes for BINGO winners and prizes for some other fun things (hint: be fun and festive in your apparel and/or Zoom background).

Who can play: ANYBODY! EVERYBODY! This is not limited to staff! Faculty, students, spouses, kids, relatives…anyone who makes a donation is welcome to play, so please share this with anyone and everyone. We’ll have a wide range of prizes, including a couple kid-friendly ones in case the young un’s win it all.

What else can I do to help feed Red Raiders: Donate a BINGO prize! (email Shelley or Allie to coordinate.) Make a food donation online from the pantry's Amazon wishlist, or in person at the pantry (call ahead 742-1932 if you’re coming in person)! Buy lots of BINGO cards! Share this with coworkers and friends so they can join the fun!

We expect this winter break will be harder than normal for many of our students. Many that are here in Lubbock will not be able to go back to their families for the break, which will be longer than normal. For students working on campus, it could potentially mean that they’ll go longer than usual without a paycheck.





Where to donate $6 (or more) to play BINGO:

Raider Red’s Food Pantry (TTU): https://donate.give2tech.com//?fid=T24G686

Helping Hands Food Pantry (HSC): https://hscweb.ttuhsc.edu/human-resources/helping-hands-food-pantry.aspx (if you’re asked to login, TTU eRaider credentials will work)





Thank you so much for all you do for our students, including helping feed them! We look forward to getting your registration emails soon!

Allie Wilson & Shelley Johnson

TTU Student Business Services