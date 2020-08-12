You are invited to:

TTU Musicology’s

“MUSI7000 ARTS PRACTICE RESEARCH” gallery show / open seminar

12/08/20 9-10:30pm CT via ZOOM

Join us for a curated gallery showing of Arts Practice Research in action!

Arts Practice Research is a term connoting research into art-making practices, and which by implication believes that not only “scholars” and “critics” but also art makers themselves can provide useful analysis and insight.

This sort of reflexive analysis is common, for example, in contemporary dance and the visual arts, but within the realm of music is often confined to the genres of new music composition. That is, composers will frequently describe and interpret both their artistic intentions and their practical techniques in program notes and the like. On the other hand, outside the world of new music composition, analysis of music making has typically been professionalized and separated into a different occupation: musicians “make” music and scholars/critics “analyze” music.

For the purposes of this class, our definition of APR—relatedly “Practice-Based Research,” “Practice-Led Research, “Research in Creative Practice”—has sought to reunite the role of maker and reporter, in a range of performative idioms, though also opening to insights from the genres of plastic arts as well. Our semester’s work has therefore consisted of (a) familiarization with various schools of APR scholarly approach, and (b) developing a set of tools which we agree help us analyze and understand both others’ artmaking and our own.

In this Zoom salon / demonstration / open seminar, members of the seminar will share digital documents (via Zoom video) and then, in the fashion of a post-performance “talkback” or “Q&A,” individually lead discussions, involving both colleagues and also the audience, in applying our APR analytical approaches.

This salon will thus be a great opportunity for makers and audience members from across the performative and plastic arts—dancers, musicians, actors, directors, painters, and visual artists as well as the general public—to discover new, integrative ways of engaging with the creative, as well as the critical, aspects of arts engagement. Whether you are new to these approaches or already have much to offer to the conversation, we hope you’ll join us!





Tuesday, December 8, 9-10:30pm CT Zoom (RSVP Christopher.smith@ttu.edu to be added to password list):

https://zoom.us/j/99170911304?pwd=UjMwNG55V3BBTm4xNThmL1ZJK0Z2Zz09