Calling all faculty and staff... Join us for a Coffee Break via Zoom! A new way to develop professionally through micro-learning, 30 minute sessions. Come share your coffee break with us and learn something new while you're at it!

Change: January 13th from 2:00pm-2:30pm via Zoom

Grit: January 27th from 8:30am-9:00pm via Zoom - CALLING ALL EARLY BIRDS

Toxic Positivity: February 10th from 2:00pm-2:30pm via Zoom Being positive is a good thing, right? After all, haven’t we been encouraged to look on the bright side of things during this past year? Chin up, smile on and stay hopeful. But, oddly enough positivity can have a dark side. Join us as we investigate the shadow side of positivity and learn how to balance being upbeat with our true thoughts and emotions.

Servant Leadership: March 10th from 2:00pm-2:30pm via Zoom

Failing Forward: March 31st from 2:00pm-2:30pm via Zoom

Dealing with Rejection: April 14th from 2:00pm-2:30pm via Zoom

Please register via Cornerstone at https://ttu.csod.com/samldefault.aspx under "Coffee Breaks" or email maclay.buie@ttu.edu Posted:

12/15/2020



Originator:

MaClay Buie



Email:

MaClay.Buie@ttu.edu



Department:

Human Resources





Categories

Departmental

