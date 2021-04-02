Calling all faculty and staff... Join us for a Coffee Break via Zoom!

A new way to develop professionally through micro-learning, 30 minute sessions. Come share your coffee break with us and learn something new while you're at it!





Toxic Positivity: February 10th from 2:00pm-2:30pm via Zoom

Being positive is a good thing, right? After all, haven’t we been encouraged to look on the bright side of things during this past year? Chin up, smile on and stay hopeful. But, oddly enough positivity can have a dark side. Join us as we investigate the shadow side of positivity and learn how to balance being upbeat with our true thoughts and emotions.





Grit: February 17th from 8:30am-9:00pm via Zoom - CALLING ALL EARLY BIRDS







Getting Unstuck from Stress with guest speaker Dr. Molly Moore of the TTU Student Counseling Center : February 17th from 2:00pm-2:30pm via Zoom

This short presentation will explore some common signs of stress, how stress can actually be beneficial towards increasing productivity, and ways to cope with stress and prevent burnout.





Servant Leadership: March 10th from 2:00pm-2:30pm via Zoom





Failing Forward: March 31st from 2:00pm-2:30pm via Zoom





Dealing with Rejection: April 14th from 2:00pm-2:30pm via Zoom





Please register via Cornerstone at https://ttu.csod.com/samldefault.aspx under "Coffee Breaks" or email maclay.buie@ttu.edu