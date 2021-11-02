Happy Half Hour was created to provide our campus community an extra opportunity to connect and create conversation with our professional peers. We will offer a variety of formats from Q&A with experts, discussions on topics of interest, team builders and opportunities to share some of your favorite things. This will be a great time to allow your mind to decompress so you can finish your day strong!





Language of Appreciation Assessment: February 24th from 2:00pm-2:30pm

We know that showing appreciation to others is important in our relationships at work, at home and in life yet sometimes we find this hard to do. And, just because you think public praise rocks doesn’t mean every else does. For our February 24th Happy Half Hour, please take the Languages of Appreciation assessment and let’s discuss how we can really make someone’s day by speaking their language of appreciation!

Guided Journaling Session: March 24th from 2:00pm-2:30pm

Best practices for journaling and how to create a mindful journalling session.





Please register via Cornerstone at https://ttu.csod.com/samldefault.aspx under "Happy Half Hour" or email maclay.buie@ttu.edu