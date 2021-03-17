Happy Half Hour was created to provide our campus community an extra opportunity to connect and create conversation with our professional peers. We will offer a variety of formats from Q&A with experts, discussions on topics of interest, team builders and opportunities to share some of your favorite things. This will be a great time to allow your mind to decompress so you can finish your day strong!





Guided Journaling Session: March 24th from 2:00pm-2:30pm

Best practices for journaling and how to create a mindful journalling session.





Please register via Cornerstone at https://ttu.csod.com/samldefault.aspx under "Happy Half Hour" or email maclay.buie@ttu.edu