Calling all faculty and staff...





What is our Find Your WHY Workshop?

This workshop-based class will ask you to take moments of introspection to discover those impactful stories, moments, and events that influenced who you are today and your motivations both personally and professionally.

During our session, we will walk through an example WHY statement discovery process with you and help you determine which stories are "impactful" for discovering your WHY.

After our workshop, you will take those stories and open up to a partner of your choosing to discover common threads, or themes, throughout your stories. This process will take introspection, vulnerability, and intentional time with a person of your choosing. Please know that this process may bring up strong positive and negative emotions. For some, this process can take a week, for others, like myself, it can take multiple weeks. Remain patient with yourself and know that there is no "right" way, we each have a unique WHY statement, therefore we will have different processes.

If you’re interested in discovering your WHY, join us for this workshop where we will guide you in discovering your WHY!

Please note: you must attend both Part 1 & Part 2.

Part 1: April 7th from 10am-11am

Part 2: May 5th from 10am-11am

Please register via Cornerstone at https://ttu.csod.com/samldefault.aspx under "Find Your Why" or email maclay.buie@ttu.edu

Limited space available.