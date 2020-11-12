ANSC Majors! Are you looking for engaging, fun, and meaningful on-campus work? The TECHniques Center and Student Disability Services are starting recruitment for our Spring 2021 tutor positions and we want you to apply! We have ANSC students who need your expertise and knowledge!



About our positions…

*Pay begins at $10.00 / hour for undergraduate tutors and $11.00 / hour for graduate tutors

*We offer LOTS of paid training

*Work hours are flexible

*No late night or weekend work hours

*We pride ourselves in fostering a supportive and positive work environment

*All tutors are eligible to earn a tutor certification through the College Reading and Learning Association (a great resume item)



We are looking for tutors…

*Who have a strong understanding of course material

*Who have a positive attitude, energy, and the desire to help others

*Who have strong organizational and time managements skills

*Who have earned at least 40 credit hours and have at least a 3.0 cumulative GPA (transfer hours may count).

*Who can commit to working at least 10-12 hours a week

*Who have excellent written and oral communication skills

*Who are available for two days of training: Thursday, January 14th and Friday, January 15th

*Who are also available for a team building meeting: Wednesday, January 19th



HOW TO APPLY:

1. Go to http://www.depts.ttu.edu/techniques/tutors/ProspectiveTutorsOverview.php and download an application packet.



2. Complete and submit the online application. Once you have done this, please email your resume and any transcripts from other institutions to christian.enevoldsen@ttu.edu. Transcripts are not necessary if the courses you took elsewhere appear already on your Tech transcript.



3. Only complete applications will be evaluated for an interview. Interviews are not granted to all applicants, so please read our application carefully and let us know if you have any questions by calling 806-742-1822 or emailing christian.enevoldsen@ttu.edu.



4. Apply soon, as we are scheduling interviews now for our SPRING 2021 positions.



***You can learn more about the TECHniques Center by visiting http://www.depts.ttu.edu/techniques/index.php

***You can learn more about Student Disability Services by visiting https://www.depts.ttu.edu/sds/