Positive Youth Development Study: Participants needed!

We are a team of researchers interested in the development of young people (16-19 years old). We would like to invite you to participate in a study that examines how youth strengths and resources in their context are related to different indicators of their well-being.

The study includes an online questionnaire that will take approx. 20-25 minutes of your time or less. Participation in this study is voluntary, confidential and anonymous.

If you would like to participate in the study, please complete a confidential Qualtrics survey here:

https://ttuhumansciences.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_ehTchYF2In0mNUN

For additional information about this study, please contact the Principal Investigator Dr. Elizabeth Trejos-Castillo at elizabeth.trejos@ttu.edu and/or (806) 834-6080.

Thank you for your interest in this study!

This study has been approved by the Human Research Protection Program at Texas Tech University.