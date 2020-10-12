HDFS 5361: Parent Child and Peer RelationshipsSpring 2021 | Mondays 10:00-12:50

Dr. Malinda Colwell





This graduate seminar will explore theoretical and empirical literature on parent-child and child-peer relationships from early childhood through adolescence. Our primary focus will be on issues related to the scientific study of parent-child relationships and children’s peer relationships. Of particular importance will be the examination of processes that may be responsible for empirical associations among individual and ecological factors, measures of family functioning/parenting, measures of children’s peer relationships, connections between parent-child and child peer relationships, and child outcomes.





For questions regarding this graduate seminar, please contact Dr. Colwell at malinda.colwell@ttu.edu





Topics will include:

• bidirectionality in relationships

• coparenting

• origins of peer competence

• social support

• friendship