IMLeagues.com . Come to the Intramural Office, Rec Center Room 203, during the registration period, February 23-26, to select your game time and pay the $25 Forfeit Fee. Play in the Intramural 6v6 Kickball League! Create your team now on. Come to the Intramural Office, Rec Center Room 203, during the registration period, February 23-26, to select your game time and pay the $25 Forfeit Fee.

Don't have a Softball team to play with? Attend the Softball/Kickball Free Agent Meeting Tuesday, February 23 @ 6pm in the Intramural Sports Office, Rec Center Room 203.

All Intramural games and events will follow state, local, and university COVID guidelines.

For questions contact the Intramural Sports Office, 806-742-2945 or come by the Rec Center Room 203 during business hours. Posted:

2/18/2021



Originator:

Brett Jackson



Email:

brett.d.jackson@ttu.edu



Department:

Recreational Sports





