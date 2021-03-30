Register for our Intramural 2v2 Sand Volleyball Season. Create your team now on IMLeagues.com or the mobile app, IMLeagues and populate your team roster. Come to the Intramural Office, Rec Center Room 203, the week of March 30 - April 2 to complete the league registration process. You will select your game time and pay the $25 forfeit fee. Space is limited!
All Intramural games and events will follow state, local, and university COVID guidelines.
Want to play Sand Volleyball but don't have a team? Attend the Sand Volleyball Free Agent Meeting on Tuesday, March 30 @ 6pm in the Intramural Sports Office, Room 203 in the Rec Center.
For questions contact the Intramural Sports Office, 806-742-2945 or come by the Rec Center Room 203 during business hours.