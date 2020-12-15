The 2020 campus-wide assessment of faculty and staff Outreach and Engagement activities is now under way. We invite you to report any teaching, research, creative, or service activities that you conducted for, in and with specific communities or the general public between January 1, 2020 and December 31, 2020 . “Communities” are broadly defined as any individuals or organizations (in the region, State, other U.S. states, or other countries) that you may have engaged with to provide activities, programming, or services, or have shared your academic knowledge and expertise with to collaboratively address a specific community need or larger social issue. These could be non-profit or government agencies, business and industry, PreK and K-12 schools, 2- or 4-year institutions, community organizations, civic groups, and others. Outreach and Engagement is one of Texas Tech’s strategic priorities, and the information that you provide will assist campus leaders in evaluating the extent and nature of the University’s outreach and engagement activities.

Faculty Reporting: NOW in DigitalMeasures (DM)!

University Outreach and Engagement has collaborated with TTU’s Office of Planning and Assessment to incorporate survey questions from the traditional Raiders Engaged instrument into DigitalMeasures (DM). Therefore, beginning with the 2020 assessment cycle, TTU faculty have the option to report their outreach and engagement activities directly in their DigitalMeasures (DM) accounts. To ensure inclusion in 2020 Annual Faculty Reports, faculty should submit their activities according to their department’s annual reporting deadline ( generally, no later than January 31, 2021 ). You will be able to identify any applicable scholarly activities in the teaching, research, or service sections of your DM account via check-mark and drop-down menu as relating to “Outreach,” “Engagement,” or “Engaged Scholarship.” You are also encouraged to provide additional details about these activities in a separate “Outreach and Engagement” section of DigitalMeasures. If you have any further questions regarding DigitalMeasures, please contact Kenny Shatley (kenny.shatley@ttu.edu) at TTU’s Office of Planning and Assessment.

Staff and Administrative Unit Reporting: Raiders Engaged Survey!

TTU Staff should continue to use the traditional Raiders Engaged Survey for the reporting of outreach and engagement activities. They may either report individually conducted activities or submit aggregate data on any unit-sponsored activities or programs conducted for or in partnership with specific non-TTU audiences or the general public (i.e. K-12 or pre-college programs, lecture and performance series, competitions, non-credit programs, exhibits, etc.). Raiders Engaged can be accessed NOW at http://appserv.itts.ttu.edu/RaidersEngaged. Please note that the Raiders Engaged Survey will remain open year-round for entries, except for the month of May when the 2020 assessment cycle will come to a close. We encourage you to submit your activities no later than April 15, 2021 to help avoid any issues or delays in the processing of submitted data. If you have any questions regarding Raiders Engaged, please contact Sam Sumner (sam.sumner@ttu.edu) at the Office of University Outreach and Engagement.

For further information and examples of outreach and engagement activities, please refer to the attached Outreach and Engagement Assessment (OES) reference document or visit the Outreach and Engagement Assessment page on the UOE website.