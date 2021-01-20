The 10 workshops include:

* Best Practices in Library Research – Jan. 22

* How to Do a Literature Review -- Jan. 29

* Publishing Your Research –Feb. 5

* Poster Presentation – Feb. 12

* Managing Your Citations – Feb. 19

* Identifying Grants for Research Funding - Feb. 26

* Managing Your Research Data – March 5

* Predatory Publishing – March 12

* Altmetrics – March 26

* Copyright and Fair Use – April 2





You only need to attend 8 of the 10 workshops to be eligible for the certificate. Click here to register for workshops.

Jointly sponsored by Texas Tech University Libraries and the Graduate School.

For more information, contact brian.quinn@ttu.edu, 806.834.2148.