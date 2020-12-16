|
Debra Crosby is retiring after 36 years of service and dedication to Texas Tech and the Military and Veterans Programs. The Division of Diversity Equity and Inclusion will host a Zoom Retirement Celebration on December 16, 2020 from 2:00 PM - 3:00 PM. To request the Zoom link, contact Olga Achourkina at olga.achourkina@ttu.edu. If you are unable to attend, but wish to congratulate her or share a photo or memory, you may do so here https://www.kudoboard.com/boards/Zn2onVUV
