TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
MVP Director, Debra Crosby's Going Away Zoom Party
Debra Crosby is retiring after 36 years of service and dedication to Texas Tech and the Military and Veterans Programs.  The Division of Diversity Equity and Inclusion will host a Zoom Retirement Celebration on December 16, 2020 from 2:00 PM - 3:00 PM.  To request the Zoom link, contact Olga Achourkina at olga.achourkina@ttu.edu.  If you are unable to attend, but wish to congratulate her or share a photo or memory, you may do so here https://www.kudoboard.com/boards/Zn2onVUV
Posted:
12/15/2020

Originator:
Donny Lane

Email:
donald.a.lane@ttu.edu

Department:
Military and Veteran Programs

Event Information
Time: 2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Event Date: 12/16/2020

Location:
Zoom

Categories