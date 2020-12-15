ITAL 2302 001: A Second Course-Italian II / ITAL 4300 001 (CRN: 34623)

Monday and Wednesday: 5:00 pm – 6:20 pm

Taught Online Synchronously by Dr. Sarah Cantor

Prerequisites: ITAL 2301

Calling all students who have taken Italian 2301!

Are you looking to complete your language requirement and refine your skills in Italian?

In ITAL 2302/4300, we will build on the foundations learned in first year Italian.

Second-year Italian particularly emphasizes understanding and speaking the Italian language using communicative activities. Our small class size and synchronous online instruction allow for ample practice in conversation with your professor and your classmates. We also cover reading and writing strategies, while grammar focuses on intermediate-level structures.

This class provides the unique opportunity to learn about geography, history, and art while actively using the Italian language. Sign up today!