Are you interested in taking MALS 3302 in the Spring 2021 term?

MALS 3302 will examine contemporary topics such as the voting, environmental justice, food, film, music, LGBTQ+, identity, and other contemporary topics affecting the greater US Latina/o community. MALS 3302 will be offered as a “hybrid” course in Spring 2021. We will meet face-to-face part of the time with synchronous and asynchronous instruction online. It is a unique format that seeks to combine the benefits of both in-person and online formats. MALS 3302 satisfies the required course offerings needed in fulfilling the MALS minor. 
Posted:
12/18/2020

Originator:
Nicole Wyatt

Email:
Nicole.Wyatt@ttu.edu

Department:
BUS Instructional Resources


