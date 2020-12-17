On Saturday, December 19th, TOSM staff will be upgrading the Portal as well as installing the approved list of Banner patches and upgrades into production.

The Portal maintenance for Raiderlink/Webraider will begin at 7AM and expected to be completed by 1PM. During this window, all Portal services will be unavailable.





Banner maintenance will begin at 9AM. For the first 4 hours of the Banner maintenance window, the production Banner database and ALL Banner-related applications will be unavailable while core updates are applied. After the initial 4 hours, individual Banner Enterprise applications will be intermittently unavailable while those applications are upgraded.



