TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
Banner & Portal Maintenance - SAT, 12/19, 7AM-5PM CST. RAIDERLINK IMPACTED
On Saturday, December 19th, TOSM staff will be upgrading the Portal as well as installing the approved list of Banner patches and upgrades into production.

The Portal maintenance for Raiderlink/Webraider will begin at 7AM and expected to be completed by 1PM.  During this window, all Portal services will be unavailable.

Banner maintenance will begin at 9AM.  For the first 4 hours of the Banner maintenance window, the production Banner database and ALL Banner-related applications will be unavailable while core updates are applied. After the initial 4 hours, individual Banner Enterprise applications will be intermittently unavailable while those applications are upgraded.  

We anticipate all maintenance to be completed by 5:00 p.m. CST.
Posted:
12/17/2020

Originator:
Dustin Jordan

Email:
dustin.jordan@ttu.edu

Department:
TTUS Tech Operating Systems Mgmt


Categories