TTU Rec Sports Fitness and Wellness is hiring instructional dance instructors for spring 2021. Example of classes we are looking for:

Belly dance Bollywood Hip Hop Breakdancing etc.

Please email johanna.valencia@ttu. for questions or application form.



Posted:

12/18/2020



Originator:

Johanna Valencia



Email:

johanna.valencia@ttu.edu



Department:

Recreational Sports





Categories

Rec Sports Programming

Student Employment/Career Opportunities