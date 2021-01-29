It is hard to believe it has been forty (40!) years since a young Cathy Clifford started her career at Texas Tech University. She leaves a legacy of dedicated customer service and process improvements to the Procurement Services department. Her unwavering commitment is worthy of admiration and she will be greatly missed.

To recognize her many years of service, Texas Tech University Procurement Services is organizing a virtual retirement party via Microsoft TEAMS to honor and appreciate an esteemed employee, an committed colleague, and a great friend. The party will be held January 29, 2021 at 1:30 P.M- 3:30 P.M.





We invite all colleagues and friends to attend the virtual event and share your memories and appreciation with Cathy. Please email kristenk@ttu.edu and you will be provided a meeting link. We welcome you to share pictures and written tributes to Cathy in advance and we will share those during the party.

On behalf of everyone in Procurement Services, we wish Cathy the best of happiness and health as she closes this chapter of her life and begins a new one exploring the country with her beloved Joe.