On Feb. 9th, 2021, Pre-Professional Health Careers will host our annual Health Professions School Fair virtually. We will host dozens of health profession schools (such as Nursing, Medical, Dental, Pharmacy, Physical Therapy, Occupational Therapy, Healthcare Administration, etc.). Representatives from these schools will be available online from 10:00am-2:00pm to speak with our pre-health students. To view past participant schools, visit our Health Professions School Fair website, http://www.depts.ttu.edu/pphc/HealthFair.php Posted:

