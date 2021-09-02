TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Attend the Online Health Professions School Fair 2021

On Feb. 9th, 2021, Pre-Professional Health Careers will host our annual Health Professions School Fair virtually. We will host dozens of health profession schools (such as Nursing, Medical, Dental, Pharmacy, Physical Therapy, Occupational Therapy, Healthcare Administration, etc.). Representatives from these schools will be available online from 10:00am-2:00pm to speak with our pre-health students. To view past participant schools, visit our Health Professions School Fair website, http://www.depts.ttu.edu/pphc/HealthFair.php
Posted:
1/12/2021

Originator:
Amy Perez

Email:
Amy.Perez@ttu.edu

Department:
Pre Professional Health Care

Event Information
Time: 10:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Event Date: 2/9/2021

Location:
Virtual Fair

