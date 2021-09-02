On Feb. 9th, 2021, Pre-Professional Health Careers will host our 10th annual Health Professions School Fair online. We will host dozens of health profession schools (such as Nursing, Medical, Dental, Pharmacy, Physical Therapy, Occupational Therapy, Healthcare Administration, etc.) from across Texas and the U.S.! Representatives from these schools will be available online from 10:00am-2:00pm to speak with our pre-health students. To view past participant schools, visit our Health Professions School Fair website, http://www.depts.ttu.edu/pphc/HealthFair.php

We hope to see you there!