TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
Join us on Tues., Feb. 9th for the Health Professions School Fair!

On Feb. 9th, 2021, Pre-Professional Health Careers will host our 10th annual Health Professions School Fair online. We will host dozens of health profession schools (such as Nursing, Medical, Dental, Pharmacy, Physical Therapy, Occupational Therapy, Healthcare Administration, etc.) from across Texas and the U.S.! Representatives from these schools will be available online from 10:00am-2:00pm to speak with our pre-health students. To view past participant schools, visit our Health Professions School Fair website, http://www.depts.ttu.edu/pphc/HealthFair.php

We hope to see you there!
Posted:
2/5/2021

Originator:
Amy Perez

Email:
Amy.Perez@ttu.edu

Department:
Pre Professional Health Care

Event Information
Time: 10:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Event Date: 2/9/2021

Location:
Virtual Fair

Categories