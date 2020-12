You will learn basic concepts, theories and knowledge about the intersections of race, class, and gender in society. This includes knowing about the degree of equity and inequality experienced at these intersections. This knowledge will be gained through reading, class lectures, and media presentations and will be assessed in written assignments and a creative project. Posted:

12/18/2020



Originator:

Erika Zavala



Email:

erika.zavala@ttu.edu



Department:

Women and Gender Studies





