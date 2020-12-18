Maintenance on the Lyris List Manager Service was completed ahead of schedule. Lyris List Manager Service has been upgraded and is fully accessible to Lyris users. Faculty and staff will experience no changes to the navigation and user experience.

For more information on the Lyris List Manager service, please contact ITTS Licensing at itts.licensing@ttu.edu. Should you or anyone in your area experience any issues with the Lyris List Manager service outside of this window, please contact IT Help Central at (806) 742-4357 (HELP) or ithelpcentral@ttu.edu.