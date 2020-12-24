Program Details: Virtual Study Abroad Program hosted by the TTU Center in Sevilla, Spain Take SPAN 1607 & 2607 – 12 credits of Spanish to fulfill graduation requirement! Keep scholarships and financial aid

Personalized, virtual education experience

Become a pioneer in the first virtual study abroad program offered by TTU!

Fulfill language requirement Price of program: $750 + tuition What’s Included: Interactive virtual excursions and tours

Weekly connection with Spanish language assistants

Virtual seminars and tutorials

Live, synchronous classes with your professors

Class time: 9:00 am-12:00 pm CST, Monday-Friday Contact Stephanie Santos for additional information or registration assistance. stephanie.santos@ttu.edu Posted:

12/24/2020



Originator:

Stephanie Santos



Email:

stephanie.santos@ttu.edu



Department:

Classical and Modern Lang and Lit





Categories

Academic

