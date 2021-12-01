Interested in Learning the Basics of QuickBooks?





Join the Small Business Development Center (SBDC) for a low cost, online webinar covering the basics of QuickBooks. Using QuickBooks Pro 20, you will learn skills such as: General Accounting Basics, Setting up a Balance Sheet, Creating Invoices and Customer Statements, Using Intuit's Payroll Services, and much more!





When:

January 12th and January 13th, 2021 from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM





Where:

Online via Zoom





Instructions:

Register to get the Zoom instructions. Those instructions, including the link, will work for BOTH sessions. $49 covers BOTH days of training. Register HERE: https://nwtsbdc.ecenterdirect.com/events/15236





Questions? Call (806) 745-1637



