TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
QuickBooks Training Webinar for Beginners
Interested in Learning the Basics of QuickBooks?

Join the Small Business Development Center (SBDC) for a low cost, online webinar covering the basics of QuickBooks. Using QuickBooks Pro 20, you will learn skills such as: General Accounting Basics, Setting up a Balance Sheet, Creating Invoices and Customer Statements, Using Intuit's Payroll Services, and much more!

When:
January 12th and January 13th, 2021 from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM

Where:
Online via Zoom

Instructions:
Register to get the Zoom instructions. Those instructions, including the link, will work for BOTH sessions. $49 covers BOTH days of training. Register HERE: https://nwtsbdc.ecenterdirect.com/events/15236

Questions? Call (806) 745-1637
Posted:
1/7/2021

Originator:
M Bublik

Email:
m.bublik@ttu.edu

Department:
N/A

Event Information
Time: 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Date: 1/12/2021

Location:
Online Workshop via Zoom

Categories