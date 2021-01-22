Need some content for your class or organization meeting? The Study Abroad Office can offer presentations, including virtual presentations, to your class or organization. This introduces students to the various study abroad options available at Texas Tech. Presentations range from 5 – 45 minutes.

To request a classroom presentation, please complete the online request form. A Study Abroad staff member will work with you to confirm the presentation.

The Study Abroad Office is committed to the health and safety of Red Raiders. We are looking forward to resuming study abroad travel in 2021. Now is the perfect time to learn more about study abroad. This way, you'll be ready to go when it's safe to travel again.