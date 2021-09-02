The TTU Center in Sevilla, Spain has been in operation for nearly 20 years and has welcomed hundreds of Red Raiders over the past two decades. Join this session to learn how you can be part of the next generation of students to study with TTU in Sevilla.



This session will provide information about semester and summer program in Sevilla, as well as what you can do next to learn more and apply.









Date: February 9

Time: 12:30pm





To view all upcoming Study Abroad events, visit the Study Abroad events listing .





For more information, contact Lanna Sheldon, lanna.sheldon@ttu.edu , Sevilla Center Coordinator.





The Study Abroad Office is looking forward to resuming study abroad travel in 2021 and we hope you are excited too! While we continue to monitor the on-going global pandemic, we hope students and families will use this time to research and prepare. This way, when the doors of travel are flung open once again, Red Raiders will be ready to go!



