Study Abroad In - Central and South America Are you interested in studying abroad South of the border? If you intend to live and work in Texas after graduation, now is the time to learn more about our neighbors to the South! In this session, Study Abroad Counselors will describe programs in Central and South America and talk about next steps you can take to learn more. Register for Study Abroad In - Central and South America Date: February 18 Time 12:00pm Questions: Contact studyabroad@ttu.edu. To view all upcoming Study Abroad events, visit the Study Abroad events listing. The Study Abroad Office is looking forward to resuming study abroad travel in 2021 and we hope you are excited too! While we continue to monitor the on-going global pandemic, we hope students and families will use this time to research and prepare. This way, when the doors of travel are flung open once again, Red Raiders will be ready to go!

#RedRaidersAbroad #studyabroad

Posted:

2/16/2021



Originator:

Whitney Longnecker



Email:

whitney.longnecker@ttu.edu



Department:

International Affairs



Event Information

Time: 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM

Event Date: 2/18/2021



Location:

https://texastech.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJ0qc-yrpjIrE9CeKDM2j99WJAYc33g2XVQf



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Academic

