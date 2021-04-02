Study Abroad In – Asia So many rich cultures await you in Asia! Attend this session to learn more about study abroad programs in this unique region. Not many TTU students choose to study abroad in Asia - and they are missing out! Step out from the crowd and set yourself apart by choosing a location off the beaten path.



In this session, Study Abroad Counselors will describe programs in these locations and talk about next steps you can take to learn more. Register for Study Abroad In - Asia session. Date: February 4 Time: 12:30pm Questions: Contact studyabroad@ttu.edu. To view all upcoming Study Abroad events, visit the Study Abroad events listing. The Study Abroad Office is looking forward to resuming study abroad travel in 2021 and we hope you are excited too! While we continue to monitor the on-going global pandemic, we hope students and families will use this time to research and prepare. This way, when the doors of travel are flung open once again, Red Raiders will be ready to go! #RedRaidersAbroad #studyabroad Posted:

2/2/2021



Originator:

Whitney Longnecker



Email:

whitney.longnecker@ttu.edu



Department:

International Affairs



Event Information

Time: 12:30 PM - 1:30 PM

Event Date: 2/4/2021



Location:

https://texastech.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJ0pcOqqqjspGtwZM2HrPXihBGTrFFOd4O9T



