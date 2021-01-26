TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
How to Choose the Best Study Abroad Program

How to Choose the Best Study Abroad Program

The Study Abroad Office offers many programs and sometimes, it's hard to choose! Attend this session to learn strategies about how to narrow your options and discover the best program for you.

Register for How to Choose the Best Study Abroad Program Session - January 26.

Date: January 26

Time: 12:00pm

Questions? Contact studyabroad@ttu.edu

To view all upcoming Study Abroad events, visit the Study Abroad events listing.

The Study Abroad Office is looking forward to resuming study abroad travel in 2021 and we hope you are excited too! While we continue to monitor the on-going global pandemic, we hope students and families will use this time to research and prepare. This way, when the doors of travel are flung open once again, Red Raiders will be ready to go! 

 

#RedRaidersAbroad #studyabroad 


 
Posted:
1/25/2021

Originator:
Whitney Longnecker

Email:
whitney.longnecker@ttu.edu

Department:
International Affairs

Event Information
Time: 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Event Date: 1/26/2021

Location:
https://texastech.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJEkcuGqrTsvG9WUyV3MV1s-4mZ10MKanyQl

Categories