RISE is partnering with the Cafe at Barnes & Noble in the Bookstore at the SUB to bring you a FREE drink of your choice on the first day of class! Stop by to say hi, warm up, and start your semester off right! (offer available while supplies last)

Posted:

1/15/2021



Originator:

Ashley Marino



Email:

Ashley.Rose.Marino@ttu.edu



Department:

Risk Intervention and Safety ED



Event Information

Time: 9:00 AM - 12:00 PM

Event Date: 1/20/2021



Location:

Cafe at Barnes and Noble in the SUB



