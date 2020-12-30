The TTU IT Division, working in cooperation with eLearning, the TLPDC, and Blackboard Managed Hosting, has completed the extended maintenance on the TTU Blackboard Learn services. The TTU Blackboard Learn service is now hosted in a Software as a Service (SaaS) environment and service has been re-established. As a reminder, the SaaS migration did not change the navigation and user experience for faculty, staff, and students, and all content has been migrated.





Should you experience any issues outside of this maintenance window, please contact IT Help Central at (806) 742-4357 (HELP) or ithelpcentral@ttu.edu.