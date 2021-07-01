TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Virtual Study Abroad Spanish Program

Program Details:

Virtual Study Abroad Program hosted by the TTU Center in Sevilla, Spain

 Take SPAN 1607 & 2607 – 12 credits of Spanish to fulfill graduation requirement!

  • Keep scholarships and financial aid
  • Personalized, virtual education experience
  • Become a pioneer in the first virtual study abroad program offered by TTU!
  • Fulfill language requirement

 Price of program: $750 + tuition

 What’s Included:

  • Interactive virtual excursions and tours
  • Weekly connection with Spanish language assistants
  • Virtual seminars and tutorials
  • Live, synchronous classes with your professors
  • Class time: 9:00 am-12:00 pm CST, Monday-Friday
Contact Stephanie Santos for additional information or registration assistance. stephanie.santos@ttu.edu 
Posted:
1/7/2021

Originator:
Stephanie Santos

Email:
stephanie.santos@ttu.edu

Department:
Classical and Modern Lang and Lit


