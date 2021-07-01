Program Details:
Virtual Study Abroad Program hosted by the TTU Center in Sevilla, Spain
Take SPAN 1607 & 2607 – 12 credits of Spanish to fulfill graduation requirement!
- Keep scholarships and financial aid
- Personalized, virtual education experience
- Become a pioneer in the first virtual study abroad program offered by TTU!
- Fulfill language requirement
Price of program: $750 + tuition
What’s Included:
- Interactive virtual excursions and tours
- Weekly connection with Spanish language assistants
- Virtual seminars and tutorials
- Live, synchronous classes with your professors
- Class time: 9:00 am-12:00 pm CST, Monday-Friday
Contact Stephanie Santos for additional information or registration assistance. stephanie.santos@ttu.edu