Calendar Year 2019 Raiders Engaged Assessment Results

2019 ADMINISTRATION

With the 2019 administration, the assessment period of Texas Tech faculty and staff outreach and engagement activities switched from Academic Year to Calendar Year. University Outreach and Engagement also collaborated with the Office of Planning and Assessment to incorporate the survey questions from the traditional Raiders Engaged instrument into Digital Measures (DM) to provide faculty with the option to enter their outreach and engagement activities directly in their DM accounts for annual reporting. Data submitted via the regular Raiders Engaged survey was then combined with data submitted via DM to obtain a final report of Texas Tech’s outreach and engagement activities for the University’s annual strategic plan update.



RESULTS

A total of 483 Texas Tech faculty and staff members participated in the assessment and submitted information on 1,318 projects and activities for Calendar Year 2019. Submitted projects and activities covered the realms of teaching, research, creative activity, and service. According to respondents, a total of 1,779 TTU faculty and staff were involved in outreach and engagement projects and activities, spending close to 295,000 hours to help address specific community needs or larger societal issues. The highest number of projects addressed Pre-K-12 education (21%), followed by Community Development/Arts/Culture/ Civic Life (15.6%), and Science and Technology (11.5%).



Community partners included non-profit or government agencies, business and industry, Pre-K and K-12 schools, other two- or four-year colleges, community organizations, civic groups, and others. During Calendar Year 2019, TTU faculty and staff were involved in a total of 1,701 such partnerships.



The two primary forms of engagement faculty and staff were involved in were: Public Programs, Events, and Resources (19.64%) and Research and Creative Activity (16.43%), followed by Other (14.02%). In ‘Other’, the most common comments were of Relationship Development and Volunteering. The following map highlights the regional impacts of these projects in the State of Texas.



GEOGRAPHIC IMPACT

Besides Texas, 112 projects impacted populations in New Mexico (112), followed by Florida (107).

REGIONAL IMPACTS IN TEXAS



View the full report of the Raiders Engaged Institutional Summary of University Outreach and Engagement for 2019.

CALENDAR YEAR 2020 ASSESSMENT GETTING UNDERWAY!





TTU Faculty:

Please enter your CY’20 activities in the “Outreach and Engagement” section of your Digital Measures account. The submission deadline for consideration in Annual Faculty Reports is January 31, 2020.* For questions related to Digital Measures, contact Kenny Shatley at the Office of Planning and Assessment; e-mail:



*[You may enter your CY’ 20 activities until May 1, 2021; however, consideration in Faculty Reports cannot be guaranteed.]



TTU Staff:

Please enter your individual or unit-sponsored CY'2020 outreach and engagement activities in the traditional . The instrument will be open for CY'2020 entries beginning December 1, 2020. The Calendar Year 2020 campus-wide Outreach and Engagement Assessment is now underway. Texas Tech faculty and staff are invited to participate in the following ways:Please enter your CY’20 activities in the “Outreach and Engagement” section of your Digital Measures account. The submission deadline for consideration in Annual Faculty Reports is January 31, 2020.* For questions related to Digital Measures, contact Kenny Shatley at the Office of Planning and Assessment; e-mail: kenny.shatley@ttu.edu *[You may enter your CY’ 20 activities until May 1, 2021; however, consideration in Faculty Reports cannot be guaranteed.]Please enter your individual or unit-sponsored CY'2020 outreach and engagement activities in the traditional Raiders Engaged Instrument The instrument will be open for CY'2020 entries beginning The deadline for CY’ 2020 submissions is May 1, 2021 . For questions related to Raiders Engaged, please contact Sam Sumner at the Office of University Outreach and Engagement:



sam.sumner@ttu.edu | 806-834-7264

Thank you for your past and continued participation in Texas Tech’s annual Raiders Engaged assessment! Posted:

1/7/2021



Originator:

Katie Howell



Email:

katie.howell@ttu.edu



Department:

University Outreach and Engagement





Categories

Academic

Departmental

