Calendar Year 2019 Raiders Engaged Assessment Results
2019 ADMINISTRATION
With the 2019 administration, the assessment period of Texas Tech faculty and staff outreach and engagement activities switched from Academic Year to Calendar Year. University Outreach and Engagement also collaborated with the Office of Planning and Assessment to incorporate the survey questions from the traditional Raiders Engaged instrument into Digital Measures (DM) to provide faculty with the option to enter their outreach and engagement activities directly in their DM accounts for annual reporting. Data submitted via the regular Raiders Engaged survey was then combined with data submitted via DM to obtain a final report of Texas Tech’s outreach and engagement activities for the University’s annual strategic plan update.
RESULTS
A total of 483 Texas Tech faculty and staff members participated in the assessment and submitted information on 1,318 projects and activities for Calendar Year 2019. Submitted projects and activities covered the realms of teaching, research, creative activity, and service. According to respondents, a total of 1,779 TTU faculty and staff were involved in outreach and engagement projects and activities, spending close to 295,000 hours to help address specific community needs or larger societal issues. The highest number of projects addressed Pre-K-12 education (21%), followed by Community Development/Arts/Culture/ Civic Life (15.6%), and Science and Technology (11.5%).
Community partners included non-profit or government agencies, business and industry, Pre-K and K-12 schools, other two- or four-year colleges, community organizations, civic groups, and others. During Calendar Year 2019, TTU faculty and staff were involved in a total of 1,701 such partnerships.
The two primary forms of engagement faculty and staff were involved in were: Public Programs, Events, and Resources (19.64%) and Research and Creative Activity (16.43%), followed by Other (14.02%). In ‘Other’, the most common comments were of Relationship Development and Volunteering. The following map highlights the regional impacts of these projects in the State of Texas.
GEOGRAPHIC IMPACT
Besides Texas, 112 projects impacted populations in New Mexico (112), followed by Florida (107).