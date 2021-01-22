Bring your syllabi, goals, and calendar so we can discuss how you can make the most out of the Spring 2021 semester.

Academic Coaching is for any Texas Tech undergraduate student who wants to make the most out of their Tech experience. You will meet with a full-time staff member for one-on-one coaching which allows you to work on any challenges you are facing like time management, stress management, test taking strategies, and online learning strategies to name a few.

Also, this service is at no extra cost to you!

You can schedule your appointment by clicking this link: http://www.depts.ttu.edu/soar/LC/AcademicCoaching.php