In Spring 2021 the Italian Program and the Department of Classical & Modern Languages & Literatures will offer a course on Italian filmmaker Federico Fellini.





Academy-award winner Federico Fellini is one of the most influential Italian filmmakers of all times. His films include "La Strada" (1954), "Nights of Cabiria" (1957), "La Dolce Vita" (1960), "8 1/2" (1963). In this course, we will study his most iconic films that contributed to the definition of the specific genre called "Felliniesque", a mixture of realism and dream-like imagery.