Have you always wanted to learn more about global wine regions? Do you want to be able to choose wines with greater confidence? Would you like to refine your palette? This three-day intensive course builds on a basic understanding of wine to help you delve deeper into the primary wine regions and explore the principal grape varieties.

January 9th, 16th, and 23rd

9:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

Important Note: A WSET® Level 1 Certification is NOT a prerequisite for WSET® Level 2 course registration. If you have basic knowledge about wine, you are welcomed to sign up for Level 2.

For more information and registration: https://www.depts.ttu.edu/hs/texaswine/wset_level_2.php