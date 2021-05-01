Course Description

EPSY 6379: Foundations of Educational Research is a graduate course about methods of educational research; methods of obtaining, processing, interpreting, and using significant educational data. It is offered online.

Course Purpose

The purpose of this graduate course is to assist students in developing an understanding of the field of educational research, while exploring the various types of research questions that can be examined by using quantitative, qualitative, and/or mixed research methods. Students will also develop an understanding of the major types of research designs, data collection strategies, and the procedures for analyzing and integrating quantitative and qualitative data. Throughout the course special attention will be given to the process of developing an educational research proposal. It is offered online.

EPSY 6379 is a Phase 2 course that is designed to assist students in learning how to design and implement a research study that uses quantitative, qualitative, and/or mixed research methods. Additionally, this phase is designed to assist students in learning how to effectively explain their research in ways that are appropriate for the intended audience (e.g., researchers, policymakers, practitioners).

Contact the instructor: Dr. Amani Zaier (Amani.zaier@ttu.edu) for more information about the course.