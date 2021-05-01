Introduction to Educational Research - 53136 - EPSY 5379 - D02

Course Description

EPSY 5379: Introduction to Educational Research is an introductory course explaining the nature of research and its relationship to educational research and practice. The focus is on preparing students to become better research consumers.

Course Purpose

EPSY 5379 course provides students with the foundational knowledge and skills to be good consumers of research. The goal of this course is to introduce you to the foundations of educational research and prepare you how to become better research consumers as well as get you familiar with the various methodologies that are used in educational research.

This course is designed to assist students in developing the skills that will enable them to effectively conduct research that makes significant and impactful contributions to the developmental and learning sciences, while also making educational psychology research more accessible, useful, and relevant to practitioners, stakeholders, and policymakers. To assist in fulfilling these objectives, this course is designed to help students in developing the following competencies:

· Critically read, analyze and evaluate educational research and assess the utility of research findings for educational practice.

· Pose significant questions that can be investigated empirically.

· Link research to relevant theory.

· Use methods that permit direct investigation of the research question.

· Use the appropriate analysis to answer research questions.

· Provide a verbal and/or written interpretation of a study’s findings.

· Communicate with practitioners, stakeholders, and policy makers regarding educational psychology research and its implications.

Contact the instructor: Dr.Amani Zaier (Amani.zaier@ttu.edu) for more information about the course