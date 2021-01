Beginning Jan. 12, the Library Makerspace will offer virtual and some face-to-face workshops in:

Tinkering 101: 3D Printing Next Level CAD: TinkerCAD CAD Crash Course: TinkerCAD CAD Crash Course: Inkscape Next Level CAD: Rhino 3D CAD Crash Course: Autodesk's Inventor Intro to Code: Scratch Cricut Project & Tips Intro to Code: Python



For the full schedule and to register , visit bit.ly/TTULibraryWorkshops. Intro to MATLAB Posted:

1/7/2021



Originator:

Julie Barnett



Email:

julie.barnett@ttu.edu



Department:

Library





Categories

Academic

Departmental