Essential Job Functions: The primary job function of a Student Assistant will include office support by performing daily tasks, including but not limited to, greeting walk-in customers, answering/making phone calls, directing and referring customers to appropriate staff and/or departments. Secretarial expectations will consist of, restocking copy paper, organizing brochures, developing display case marketing material, managing social media accounts, running errands for program support, and responding to promotional requests.

Requirements: • Needs to be enrolled full-time at Texas Tech University. • Available to work a minimum of 12 hours per week (up to 20 hours per week). • Must maintain 2.5 GPA

Preferences: • Highly sociable, cheerful and positive/pleasant disposition, and can handle customer relations professionally. • Proficient in grammar, spelling, and punctuation. • Involved with organizations or departments across campus or within DDEI programs. • Able to perform heavy-lifting. • Undergraduate Student

1/8/2021



Ariana Hernandez



ariana.hernandez@ttu.edu



Institute for the Gifted





Student Employment/Career Opportunities

