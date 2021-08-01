Essential Job Functions: The primary job function of a Student Assistant will include office support by performing daily tasks, including but not limited to, greeting walk-in customers, answering/making phone calls, directing and referring customers to appropriate staff and/or departments. Secretarial expectations will consist of, restocking copy paper, organizing brochures, developing display case marketing material, managing social media accounts, running errands for program support, and responding to promotional requests.
Requirements:
• Needs to be enrolled full-time at Texas Tech University.
• Available to work a minimum of 12 hours per week (up to 20 hours per week).
• Must maintain 2.5 GPA
Preferences:
• Highly sociable, cheerful and positive/pleasant disposition, and can handle customer relations professionally.
• Proficient in grammar, spelling, and punctuation.
• Involved with organizations or departments across campus or within DDEI programs.
• Able to perform heavy-lifting.
• Undergraduate Student