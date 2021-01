The “R.E.D. (Raiders Engaged in Diversity) Talks” series is a monthly discussion sponsored by Staff Senate's Diversity & Inclusion Committee on topics pertaining to diversity, equity, & inclusion. Join us for our next session as staff members discuss the topic, “New Year, Same Me: Strengthening Your Mental Health”





Our panelists for this discussion include:

Dr. Jennifer Rojas-McWhinney, CFLE – Senior Director, Psychiatry Lubbock

Dr. Samuel Farley – Staff Psychologist, Student Counseling Center

Stephanie West – Section Manager, Human Resources Administration





Register for the discussion today at https://bit.ly/Jan2021REDTalk.





Zoom link will be sent day of the event.