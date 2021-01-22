One of the ways that you may help to honor the legacy of Dr. King is by volunteering to deliver meals to through Meals on Wheels (MOW) on Friday, January 22nd between 10:30 a.m. and Noon.



Our goal is to cover a minimum of 30 routes. Each routes generally consists of 10-15 deliveries and takes approximately an hour to complete. CDC recommended social distancing and other protocols will be maintained.

If you would like to participate, please email Cory Powell (cory.powell@ttu.edu) with your name, email and cell phone number by Noon on Friday, January 8th. Additional details, instructions and directions will be provided. Feel free to contact me if you have questions or need additional information.