The JCPenney Suit-Up is back and it is virtual!

JCPenney is once again partnering with Texas Tech and Texas Tech Health Sciences Center to bring students, staff, faculty, and alumni deep discounts on amazing business casual and business professional clothing. Included in this discount are shoes, selected jewelry, handbags, and luggage. Take an extra 30% off of merchandise and build your professional wardrobe! This 30% discount can be applied to items already marked down! Great spring fashions have arrived!



Text RAIDER to 67292 to receive your coupon code.



Participants can shop online or in-person at JCPenney located in the South Plains Mall in Lubbock, Texas.

Event Details

Date: February 18 - 21, 2021

Venue: Virtual Shopping Event

Please direct any questions to Toni Krebbs, toni.d.krebbs@ttu.edu